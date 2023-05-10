LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Mother’s Day brunch is a long-standing tradition for families on that special day.

Here’s a list of Little Rock locations across a range of food and setting options.

Little Rock Zoo, 8:30 – 10:30 a.m. with a diverse menu, animal ambassadors and a chance for the kids to make something special for Mom. Tickets on Eventbrite.

Cache Restaurant, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., 425 President Clinton Avenue, Little Rock, with a multi-course menu. Call 501-313-9469 or events@cachelittlerock.com to reserve a table.

Allsopp & Chapple, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m., 311 Main Street, Little Rock. Prix fixe menu of $79 for a three-course meal with complimentary mimosas. Full bar is available from a restaurant that takes pride in its cocktails. Reservations at the website or call 501-902-4911.

Petit & Keet, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., 1620 Market Street, Little Rock. Prix fixe menu, $60 for 22 items including dessert. Reservations are recommended by calling 501-319-7675.

The Grind Coffee Bistro, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., 11525 Cantrell Road, Little Rock. Prix fixe menu with soul food, breakfast-style brunch, complimentary mimosa bar and photographer with two-hour seating. Mother’s Day Brunch and Love tickets are $34.99 to $35.99.

Empress of Little Rock, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m., 2121 Louisiana Street, Little Rock. Prix fixe $50 brunch at the Hornibrook Mansion with Rosie’s Pot & Kettle. Limited seating with reservations required at 501-374-7966.

Little Rock Marriott, 11 a.m. start, 3 Statehouse Plaza, Little Rock. The Heritage Grille Steak and Fin restaurant offers a range of options. Reserve a table online.

One Eleven at the Capital Hotel, 11:00 a.m. start, 111 West Markham, Little Rock. Prix fixe $79 plus 18% gratuity. Reserve a table online.

Sullivan’s Steakhouse, 11 a.m. start, 17707 Chenal Parkway, Little Rock. Full menu of steak, seafood and more. Reserve a table online.

58th Tour of Homes – Mothers Day Brunch, 11 a.m., 3010 West 7th Street, Little Rock. Brunch buffet, bloody marys and mimosas at the historic Woodruff School in Stifft’s Station followed by the tour. Tickets $60 include the tour and brunch and must be purchased in advance.

Mother’s Day is a notoriously popular day for dining out, so reservations are important.