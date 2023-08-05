MARSHALL, Ark. – Searcy County Airport has announced that they will be holding the first ever Buffalo River Air Fest next weekend.

The event will be taking place Saturday Aug. 12 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Searcy County Airport at 742 Airport Road in Marshall and has something for all types of aviation enthusiasts.

There will be a team performance from North Little Rock’s Bulldog Flight Formation, a Jet Provost, T-28 flyby, lots of aircraft, Civil Air Patrol, Planetarium, and more.

Airfest also features air tour rides, an aircraft kiddie train, drone demonstration and flying course as well as an Arkansas Game & Fish aquarium.

To find out more about the Airfest, visit Arkansas.com.