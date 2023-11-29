CABOT, Ark – For those who remember the popular Netflix series “Squid Game,” comes a new reality brought to life.

The streaming service released the first episodes of its new reality show “Squid Game: The Challenge” featuring player 183 from Cabot, Arkansas.

“I was the only person from Arkansas, so I think it’s a pretty big thing to come from Cabot, central Arkansas area,” Jesse Jeffers said. “I have a lot of connections, a lot of people I know down there, and a lot of people are rooting for me.”

Jeffers said he applied to the show on a whim, knowing if he was selected it would be a life-changing experience.

In January, he traveled from Arkansas to London to film the show with no phone, computer or access to the outside world.

“You’re playing for $4.56 million; it’s not going to be easy,” Jeffers said.

In the reality show, contestants compete in their own version of the Korean Drama. No one gets killed, but the games and premise are the same.

Just like the scripted show, contestants live in a dormitory with 456 bunk beds. They must stay there until a new challenge arises. Those games are based on Korean playground games. Those who lose are eliminated.

“I’ve served in the U.S. Air Force, I’ve been to boot camp, but this was the hardest thing that I have ever done,” Jeffers said.

Jeffers said the game is a test on the contestant’s physical and mental strength, but also on social skills.

“One of the heavy things I had to consider was teammates, alliances,” he said. “Am I going to make friends in there? How am I going to interact with these people so I still end up on top hopefully?”

Since the show’s release, he said he’s gotten a number of text messages and calls from family and friends excited to watch him play.

When it’s all said and done, Jeffers said he would play again and wants people to know that no matter where they come from, they can always achieve their dreams.

“If you have a dream, if there’s something you want to do, anything is possible,” he said. “You just got to put yourself out there and try.”

The latest episodes of the show were released Wednesday.