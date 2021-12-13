Casting Crowns coming to Simmons Bank Arena next spring

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Grammy-winning rock group Casting Crowns will perform live at the Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock next spring.

Simmons Bank Arena officials announced that the group will bring their “Healer Tour” to the metro area along with special guests We Are Messengers and Johnathan Traylor on March 24, 2022.

The arena officials also announced earlier this year that country rock group Alabama will perform on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022.

Tickets are scheduled to go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. with prices ranging from $19.75 to $89.75.

For more information on the tour dates and tickets, visit SimmonsBankArena.com.