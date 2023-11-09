LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Along with the traditional events and ceremonies thanking those who served, the Veterans Day holiday is being honored by area restaurants offering deals and discounts for the day.

Be sure to pay attention to the dates. Since Veterans Day is on a Saturday this year, some are holding events on Friday, others on Saturday. Also, a number of locations require a military or veteran’s ID in order to be recognized.

Below is a list of central Arkansas restaurants offering meal deals, followed by a list of events honoring veterans.

MEALS

Applebee’s – Complimentary full-size entrée “from an exclusive menu” for active duty, veterans, reservists and National Guard who dine in, and a complimentary $5 Bounce Back card.

Black Angus – Free meal for current and past military members from noon to 3 p.m. Friday, Nov. 10. Photo ID required to verify military service.

Bonefish Grill – Complimentary order of Bang Bang Shrimp and a soft drink on Saturday, Nov. 11 with valid ID.

Buffalo Wild Wings – Complimentary 10 boneless wings and fries on Nov. 11 with valid ID. Dine-in only.

Casey’s — Complimentary coffee or fountain drink for vets on Nov. 11.

Chicken Salad Chick – Free meal to vets and active-duty military on Nov. 11, must have ID or be in uniform.

Chili’s – Complimentary meal for vets and active-duty military on Nov. 11. Must present ID.

Dave & Buster’s – Free entrée up to $20 for vets with a complimentary $10 power card on Nov. 11. Must present ID.

Eat My Catfish – Free catfish meals for active duty and vets from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 11 at all locations. Provide by a partnership with Ott Insurance and Wifi Designs.

Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers – Free Freddy’s Original Double with cheese combo meal card, redeemable through Nov. 30.

Golden Corral – Military appreciation night on Monday, Nov. 13 from 5 p.m. to close. This includes a free thank-you meal when dining in.

Hooters – Vets and active-duty military with ID get a free entrée with any drink purchase on Saturday, Nov. 11. Must be dine-in and must have ID.

Logan’s Roadhouse – Complimentary meal from Veterans Day menu 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 11, with valid ID. Dine-in only.

Smoothie King – Free smoothie from special menu on Saturday, Nov. 11 with valid ID.

Starbucks – Free 12-ounce coffee, hot or cold, at participating stores on Nov. 11.

Taziki’s Mediterranean Café — Complimentary chicken gyros for veterans all day Nov. 11.

EVENTS

In Fort Smith, the 2023 Veterans Day Parade & Celebration will be held at Chaffee Crossing Historic District, 7313 Terry Street, starting at noon on Saturday, Nov. 11. The free event includes food trucks, kids’ areas, and charity drives.

In North Little Rock, the State Veterans Day Ceremony runs from 10 a.m. to noon on Friday, Nov. 10, at the State Veterans Home, 2401 John Ashley Drive.

In Little Rock, the Corvettes and Veterans event begins at 8 a.m. Nov. 11, honoring veterans while acknowledging the 75th anniversary of War Memorial Stadium. It will also mark the 70th anniversary of the Chevrolet Corvette. Historical and educational displays on hand.

The University of Central Arkansas is hosting its Legacy of Service event from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Nov. 9 at the school. The information fair and community lunch is on the McAllister Lawn, with the ceremony honoring veterans taking place at 1:40 p.m. in McCastlain Hall.

The Delta Cultural Center is hosting a Veterans Day event from noon to 1 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 10 at the Cherry Street Pavilion, 116 Cherry Street, Helena-West Helena.

The Old Statehouse Museum in Little Rock is turning its monthly 2nd Friday Art Night into a Veterans Day event from 6 – 9 p.m. Nov. 10. Living history interpreters will provide insight into military and civilian service in times gone by, while World War I-themed refreshments are served. The Michael Carenbauer Quartet will play period music.

HISTORY

The Nov. 11 date for Veterans Day marks the day the hostilities formally ended in World War I, on the 11th day of the 11th month at 11 a.m. A wreath-laying ceremony will occur at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, at 11 a.m. in keeping with long-standing tradition.

Originally called “Armistice Day,” the name was changed to Veterans Day after World War II.