HOT SPRINGS, Ark. – A Hot Springs tradition is coming back after a pandemic delay with two star-studded days of fun.

Organizers of the “First Ever 19th Annual World’s Shortest St. Patrick’s Day Parade” have released a full listing of the events coming up for Thursday and Friday.

The less-than-100-feet event will include vendors, an inflatable pub and two nights of concerts.

There will also be a number of famous faces on hand, including actors Cheech Marin and Danny Trejo, who are serving as the parade Grand Marshal and official parade starter, as well as Arkansas Razorbacks head football coach Sam Pittman and his wife Jamie who are the event’s King and Queen.

The event this week marks a return for the parade following the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2020 parade was first pushed from March to October before being canceled. Then in November of 2020, organizers announced they would be canceling the 2021 event, too.

Visit Hot Springs CEO Steve Arrison said that he and the rest of the team putting on the event are ready for its return.

“The parade is on,” Arrison said. “Cheech Marin and Danny (Machete) Trejo have had their bags packed since 2020 to serve as the celebrity grand marshal and official starter of the parade, and they’ve said they can’t wait to get to Hot Springs and help revive the parade in all its massive glory.

Thursday March 17 Events

3 p.m. – Bridge Street LIVE! Entertainment District opens and vendors may begin operation

3 p.m – O’Kelley’s World’s Largest Inflatable Pop-Up Irish Pub opens

4 p.m. – Romancing The Stone, the Arkansas Blarney Stone Kissing Contest begins at the Arkansas Blarney Stone in front of the Convention Center on Convention Boulevard

5 p.m. – Parade festivities kick off on Bridge Street with the Dallas Cowboy Cheerleaders

6:25 p.m. – The official measuring of the 98-foot parade route begins

6:30 p.m. – Parade begins on Bridge Street with Grand Marshal Cheech Marin, official parade starter Danny Trejo and King and Queen, Sam and Jamie Pittman

8 p.m. – Free post-parade concert featuring Foghat on the Bridge Street stage

11 p.m. – Entertainment District closes

Friday March 18 Events

5 p.m. – Bridge Street LIVE! entertainment district opens

8 p.m. – Free public concert by Sugar Ray on the Bridge Street stage

11 p.m. – Entertainment District closes

For more on the event, including a list of rules for attendees, head to ShortestStPats.com.