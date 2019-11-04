Cher coming to Arkansas in March 2020

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Legendary singer Cher is going back on tour and a stop in Central Arkansas is on the schedule.

Due to overwhelming demand, her phenomenally successful Here We Go Again Tour has announced additional dates in 2020.

Cher will perform on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Nov. 8 at 10 a.m. at the arena box office, www.ticketmaster.com or www.livenation.com.

TICKET PRICES: $39.95, $49.95, $69.95, $99.95, $129.95, $179.95 and $499.95 (Plus applicable service charges). 8 ticket limit per household.

On the North American run alone Cher has already sold an astounding 540,000 tickets.

Nile Rodgers & CHIC will continue as the special guest for the North American outing. Produced by Live Nation, the newly announced dates kick off March 6 in El Paso and will visit cities including Memphis, Miami, Kansas City before wrapping in Sacramento.

Cher will offer her fan club members access to tickets with a presale starting Tuesday, November 5th at 10 a.m. local time through Thursday, November 7th at 10 p.m. local time. Tickets are on sale to the general public starting Friday, November 8th at 10 am ET at LiveNation.com.

Cher will also be performing on the season finale of Dancing With The Stars on November 25th.

Simultaneous to the announcement of additional tour dates, Cher has just released a new fragrance Eau de Couture which she has been working on for the last four years. It is available exclusively on ScentBeauty.com. “I made it for people who love perfume, want to smell good who feel that it’s part of who they are, “ commented Cher.

