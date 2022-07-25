LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A long-time rock stalwart is coming to the Little Rock metro this fall.

Chicago, famous for its “rock with horns” sound, will be live in concert with a 7:30 p.m. show Oct. 22 at the Simmons Bank Arena. The multi-Grammy winning Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band is touring in support of its thirty-eighth studio album “Born for this Moment,” released July 15. The concert marks the band’s fifty-fifth year of touring.

Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. July 29 at Ticketmaster.com or the Simmons Arena box office.

Chicago has won two Grammy awards and two American Music Awards. Billboard Magazine has ranked Chicago number 13 of its “Hot 100 bands of All Time” and is the highest charting American band in the magazine’s “Top 125 Artists of All Time.”

Chicago is the first American rock band to chart Top 40 albums in six consecutive decades and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2016.