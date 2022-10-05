HOT SPRINGS, Ark – From the city that brings you natural springs comes the World’s Shortest St. Patrick’s Day Parade and a new celebrity host who “Happy Gilmore” fans love to hate.

The parade is set to return for its 20th year in 2023 with big-screen icon Christopher McDonald firing the starter’s pistol for the 98-feet Bridge Street parade on March 17 to begin the day’s entertainment.

Perhaps best known as Shooter McGavin in the Adam Sandler golfing classic, McDonald was also recently nominated for a 2022 Emmy Award for his work in HBO Max’s comedy-drama “Hacks” and many other roles.

Christopher McDonald is seen at the 16th Emmys Golf Classic presented by the Television Academy Foundation at the Wilshire Country Club on Monday, Aug. 31, 2015, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Vince Bucci/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Images)

Visit Hot Springs CEO and parade founder Steve Arrison said McDonald is immediately recognizable and will bring the laughs.

“He’ll be a great addition to our parade as we celebrate 20 years of fun and hilarity for our city,” Arrison said.

This is not the first time the little parade had big-names join the fun.

Earlier this year, after a two-year pandemic delay, actor Danny Trejo joined the festivities as the Parade Starter and Cheech Marin made an appearance as Grand Marshal.

Other famous celebrities to make appearances at the parade include Ralph Macchio and Twitch in 2019, Kevin Bacon and Gary Busey in 2016 and Mario Lopez in 2007.

More entertainment is in store next year, with two free concerts already announced. Organizers said the parade will be followed by 80’s inspired band Molly Ringwald, and fans can get their grove on with iconic 70’s feature the Village People on March 18.

For the latest updates on the parade, check out ShortestStPats.com.