NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Chris Stapleton is setting out on another tour, and he is set to make a stop in the Little Rock metro this fall.

Officials with the Simmons Bank Arena announced Friday that the country singer will bring his All American Road Show to the arena along with special guests Elle King and Morgan Wade on Oct. 20.

Stapleton joined an incredible lineup of county acts performing live this year, including George Strait and Luke Bryan.

Tickets are scheduled to go on sale Friday, Feb. 25 at 10 a.m. with prices ranging from $59.75 to $119.75.

For more information on the tour dates and tickets, visit SimmonsBankArena.com.