LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Organizers for Arkansas Comic Con 2023 announced on Facebook Monday that Christina Ricci will not be appearing at the convention this weekend as previously scheduled.

In her place will be legendary actor Christopher Lloyd from films such as Back to the Future, The Addams Family and Who Framed Roger Rabbit.

Lloyd joins a star-studded list of guests at the convention this weekend which also includes William Shatner, Shameik Moore, Felicia Day and WWE Hall of Famers like Lex Luger, Ron Simmons and Scott Steiner.

“Unfortunately, Christina Ricci has to postpone her appearance at Arkansas Comic Con. She was looking forward to attending and meeting the fans,” the post on Facebook stated. “A recent change in schedule has made it impossible for her to attend. She did her best to make it work, but it just didn’t work out. She looks forward to visiting all the fans in Little Rock in the future.”

The event will take place at the Statehouse Convention Center from Sept. 8-10 with tickets available for $35 on Friday, $50 on Saturday and $45 on Sunday.

For more information on the event, check out ArkansasComicCon.com.