LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – With the release of summer blockbusters Barbie and Oppenheimer this weekend, movie theater company Cinemark is reporting record-breaking numbers.

Sunday afternoon, the theater announced that this weekend is tracking to be the best summer weekend box office of all time, as well as one of the highest grossing box office weekends in the company’s history.

In addition to Barbie and Oppenheimer, ticket sales have also been bolstered by Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One, Sound of Freedom, as well as Spider-Man: Across the Spider-verse.

“People love coming together to experience great storytelling in a movie theater, as proven yet again by the sheer volume of consumers who visited our locations to see Barbie and Oppenheimer during opening weekend,” Wanda Gierhart Fearing, Cinemark Chief Marketing and Content Officer said. “It appears Barbie actually is everything, and Christopher Nolan fans turned out in droves to see his newest masterpiece in the larger-than-life theatrical format that he intended. Congratulations to our studio partners, as well as the entire creative community for delivering films that generate these record-breaking results.”

The historic weekend comes amid a tense strike involving the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists, which has been ongoing for over a week.