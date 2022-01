HEBER SPRINGS, Ark. – Heber Springs will be clowning around with the World Championship Cardboard Boat Races under the big top this summer.

The city will be celebrating Freedom Fest on the Lake July 1-2 with the whole event sporting a circus theme.

Organizers say there will be a concert at Sandy Beach Friday night followed by the World Championship Cardboard Boat Races and Fireworks Extravaganza on Saturday.

For more information on the event, check out Heber-Springs.com.

