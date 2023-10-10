CABOT, Ark. – Those looking forward to enjoying cricket-spitting, get ready because it is almost time for the CabotFest.

Gina Jones with the Cabot Chamber of Commerce joined FOX 16 Good Day with more on the upcoming festival.

The festival will kick off Thursday, Oct. 12 with several events including a BBQ cookoff, car shows, cornhole and cricket-spitting. If you are unfamiliar with spitting crickets, Meteorologist Pat Walker gave a demonstration.

There will also be food trucks, live entertainment, a carnival and over 100 vendors. The festival will end Saturday, Oct. 14.

For more information on CabotFest, visit CabotCC.org.