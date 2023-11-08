SHERWOOD, Ark. – The city of Sherwood is gearing up for the Christmas season with its Enchanted Forest Trail of Lights.

The city announced that the 2023 Enchanted Forest Trail of Lights will open Friday, Dec. 1. A lighting ceremony will begin at 5:30 p.m. followed by the trail opening at 6 p.m. There will be local musicians and hot chocolate with Santa and Mayor Mary Jo Heye-Townsell.

There will be changes to this year’s event with a new free reservation system. Admission is free, but guests will have to make reservations for a time slot on the trail to avoid visitors being turned away due to it being over capacity.

Once guests reserve a time, they will be provided with a QR code that will need to be scanned to enter the line.

The entrance will be in the Sherwood Sports Complex parking lot, which is accessed from Dee Jay Hudson Drive from Arkansas Highway 107. Staff will block Sylvan Hills High School entrances along Dee Jay Hudson Drive during the Trail of Lights hours to prevent line jumping.

Guests will have a chance to buy a $25 ticket for their vehicle to bypass the regular line. Guests who purchase a ticket will enter the trail at on Bear Paw Road instead of Dee Jay Hudson Drive. The entrance gate will close at 9 p.m.

Cash donations and non-perishable food donations will be accepted at the beginning of the trail. The donations and funds from the ticket purchases will be reinvested into new displays and upgrades next year, city officials said.

Reservations and ticket purchases will be open to the public Nov. 13 on the city’s website at CityofSherwood.net.