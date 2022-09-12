NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – CoComelon fans, get ready to sing and dance along with JJ and his family at the Simmons Bank Arena this December.

Arena officials announced Monday that “CoComelon Live! JJ’s Journey” will perform at the arena Tuesday, December 13 at 6 p.m.

Tickets are scheduled to go on sale Friday, September 16 at 10 a.m. Prices will range from $36 to $81.

If you’re looking to enjoy other kid-friendly events, Elmo and friends will bring Sesame Street to the Little Rock metro this November.

For more information on the show and ticket sales, visit SimmonsBankArena.com.