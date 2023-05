LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Comedian Chris D’Elia is bringing his Don’t Push Me Tour to Robinson Center on Sept. 7.

Chris D’Elia is a stand-up with three successful Netflix comedy specials, the popular podcast “Congratulations with Chris D’Elia” and an array of film and television credits under his belt.

Robinson officials said the show Is for ages 18 and older.

For more information on tickets, visit RobinsonCenter.com.