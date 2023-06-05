LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Comedian Fortune Feimster announced a Little Rock tour stop at The Robinson Center this August.

Fortune Feimster is bringing her Live Laugh Love Tour to the Little Rock metro August 20. The show is set to begin at 7 p.m.

TV lovers may have seen the comedian on The Mindy Project, Kenan and her Netflix comedy special Fortune Feimster: Good Fortune.

Tickets are on sale with prices ranging from $29.50 to $165. To purchase tickets, visit FortuneFeimster.com.

Officials with The Robinson Center have announced several comedy shows throughout the year including the LOL Fest featuring Rickey Smiley and Chris D’elia’s Don’t Push Me Tour.

To see all of the events at The Robinson Center, visit LittleRock.com/Robinson-Center.