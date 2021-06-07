Comedian John Crist to bring laughs to Robinson Performance Hall November 20

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Comedian John Crist will make a stop in the capital city in November as part of Fresh Cuts Comedy Tour.

Crist will perform at the Robinson Performance Hall on November 20.

The comedian, who is known for viral videos like “Honest Football Coach,” “Every Parent at Disney,” and “Brands that need to be CANCELLED,” announced his 100-show tour Monday.

“The Fresh Cuts Comedy Tour is unlike any tour we’ve ever done. It’s been quite an experience to have been off the road for almost two years and really have time to think, create and build a stand-up show that is all new, fresh and funny,” said Crist. “I recently performed at a few small venues in preparation for the tour, and fans were SO grateful to just be outside, in a social setting amongst friends. Especially with comedy, it feels like the more the world is kind of upside down, the better the comedy. There really is no better therapy than coming together for a night of laughter.”

Pre-sale begins Wednesday, June 9 at 10 a.m. local time. Tickets will go on sale Friday, June 11 at 10 a.m. local time.

To purchase tickets and for more information on the tour, visit John Crist’s website.