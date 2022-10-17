LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Comedian Lewis Black will be coming to the Robinson Center in Little Rock this upcoming April.

Known as the King of Rants, Black has been a comedic powerhouse for many years, becoming a Grammy Award-winning stand-up performer during his career.

Black will be coming to the Robinson Center on April 20 in Little Rock for his “Off the Rails” show.

Black has been a long-time contributor to “The Daily Show” on Comedy Central and has had many comedy specials on HBO, Comedy Central, Showtime, and Epix.

On top of being known for his many comedy specials, he has also written over 40 plays and has had his work performed throughout the country.

For more information on the April show, go to TicketMaster.com