ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fresh off of a record-setting 2023, the Walmart AMP returns in 2024 with 15 concerts scheduled so far. Mark your calendars!

KNWA/FOX24 spoke with the Walton Arts Center and Walmart AMP’s Jennifer Wilson in December and she said more shows have yet to be announced.

Here’s the AMP’s current 2024 schedule:

Hozier with Allison Russell – Friday, April 26 at 8 p.m.

Riley Green with Tracy Lawrence and Ella Langley – Saturday, April 27 at 7:30 p.m,

Greta Van Fleet with Geese – Wednesday, May 1 at 7 p.m.

NEEDTOBREATHE with Judah & The Lion – Thursday, May 2 at 7 p.m.

Parker McCollum with Corey Kent and Catie Offerman – Friday, May 3 at 7:30 p.m.

Whiskey Myers with Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real and Reid Haughton – Saturday, May 11 at 6:30 p.m.

Hootie & The Blowfish with Collective Soul & Edwin McCain – Friday, May 31 at 7 p.m.

Styx & Foreigner with John Waite – Wednesday, June 19 at 6:45 p.m.

New Kids on the Block with Paula Abdul & DJ Jazzy Jeff – Wednesday, June 26

Sarah McLachlan with Feist – Tuesday, July 2 at 6 p.m.

Niall Horan – Wednesday, July 17 at 7:30 p.m.

Tate McRae with Presley Regier – Sunday, July 21 at 8 p.m.

Lainey Wilson with Ian Munsick and Zach Top – Sunday, August 10 at 7 p.m.

Sammy Hagar with Loverboy – Sunday, August 25 at 7 p.m.

Creed with Daughtry and Finger Eleven – Tuesday, September 10 at 6:30 p.m.

For more information on tickets, visit AMPTickets.com.