ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fresh off of a record-setting 2023, the Walmart AMP returns in 2024 with 15 concerts scheduled so far. Mark your calendars!
KNWA/FOX24 spoke with the Walton Arts Center and Walmart AMP’s Jennifer Wilson in December and she said more shows have yet to be announced.
Here’s the AMP’s current 2024 schedule:
- Hozier with Allison Russell – Friday, April 26 at 8 p.m.
- Riley Green with Tracy Lawrence and Ella Langley – Saturday, April 27 at 7:30 p.m,
- Greta Van Fleet with Geese – Wednesday, May 1 at 7 p.m.
- NEEDTOBREATHE with Judah & The Lion – Thursday, May 2 at 7 p.m.
- Parker McCollum with Corey Kent and Catie Offerman – Friday, May 3 at 7:30 p.m.
- Whiskey Myers with Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real and Reid Haughton – Saturday, May 11 at 6:30 p.m.
- Hootie & The Blowfish with Collective Soul & Edwin McCain – Friday, May 31 at 7 p.m.
- Styx & Foreigner with John Waite – Wednesday, June 19 at 6:45 p.m.
- New Kids on the Block with Paula Abdul & DJ Jazzy Jeff – Wednesday, June 26
- Sarah McLachlan with Feist – Tuesday, July 2 at 6 p.m.
- Niall Horan – Wednesday, July 17 at 7:30 p.m.
- Tate McRae with Presley Regier – Sunday, July 21 at 8 p.m.
- Lainey Wilson with Ian Munsick and Zach Top – Sunday, August 10 at 7 p.m.
- Sammy Hagar with Loverboy – Sunday, August 25 at 7 p.m.
- Creed with Daughtry and Finger Eleven – Tuesday, September 10 at 6:30 p.m.
For more information on tickets, visit AMPTickets.com.