LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A Veterans Day event will not just celebrate the men and women who have sacrificed for our country, but also celebrate the 75th anniversary of a Little Rock landmark and more.

Organizations are coming together for Corvettes and Veterans beginning at 8 a.m. on Nov. 11 at War Memorial Stadium. Along with veterans, the event will also celebrate the 75th anniversary of War Memorial, itself a monument to those who served, as well as the 70th anniversary of the Chevrolet Corvette sports car.

Events planned include a display of military-styled Corvettes and other custom vehicles, a presentation of the colors, demonstrations by Arkansas Junior ROTC teams and historical displays from Camp Joseph T. Robinson. A parade is also planned for 1 p.m.

Food and beverages will be available from vendors.

Events sponsors are The American Legion, A-State Corvette Association, Bale Chevrolet, Camp Alliance, LLC, Jason Irby Innovation Foundation, Little Rock Convention and Visitors Bureau, Little Rock Department of Community Programs, and the Sequoyah National Research Center.