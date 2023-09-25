NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Country music singer and songwriter Cody Johnson will make a tour stop in the Little Rock metro next year.

The country star will bring “The Leather Tour” to the Simmons Bank Arena Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024, at 7:30 p.m. Special guests Chris Janson and Dillon Carmichael will also perform at the show.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, Oct. 6 at 10 a.m. with prices ranging from $44 to $154.

Cody Johnson is the latest country show added to the list of events at the arena. Officials have announced that Zach Bryan will make a two-night stop at the arena on May 13 and 14.

For more information on the event and tickets, visit SimmonsBankArena.com.