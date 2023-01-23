NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Country duo Brooks and Dunn will be making a tour stop in the Little Rock metro this May.

The two will be performing live at the Simmons Bank Arena Saturday, May 20, at 7 p.m. They will be joined by special guest Scotty McCreery.

Arena officials have also announced additional country artists in their upcoming lineup including Dwight Yoakam, Blake Shelton and Kane Brown.

Ticket are scheduled to go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. Prices range from $29.75 to $169.75. For more information on tickets, visit SimmonsBankArena.com.