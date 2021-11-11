Country rock group Alabama, Tracy Lawrence to perform at Simmons Bank Arena

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The country rock group Alabama will perform live in concert at the Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock.

According to arena officials, the group will be joined by their special guest Tracy Lawrence on Friday, Feb. 11.

The arena previously announced multiple country acts as a part of the line-up including George Strait, Reba McEntire and Morgan Wallen, who recently announced a second show in the Little Rock metro.

Tickets are scheduled to go on sale Nov. 17 at 10 a.m., with prices ranging from $35 to $129.50.

For more information on the tour dates and tickets, visit SimmonsBankArena.com.