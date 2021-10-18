Country singer Morgan Wallen announces November show at Simmons Bank Arena

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – County singer Morgan Wallen is bringing his show to the Little Rock metro in November.

Fans of Wallen will be able to see him and his special guest, Hardy and Earnest, in concert at the Simmons Bank Arena on Nov. 20, according to the venue’s officials.

Wallen joins other entertainers who have marked North Little Rock as a stop on their tours including country music legends Reba McEntire and George Strait.

Tickets are scheduled to go on sale for the show on Oct. 22 at 10 a.m., with prices ranging from $53.05 to $103.05.

To see more details on the stop, head to SimmonsBankArena.com.