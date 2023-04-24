FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Two-time Grammy-winning country legend Tanya Tucker is set to perform at the Walton Arts Center on Oct. 4.

Tucker, the newest inductee of the Country Music Hall of Fame, has amassed 23 top 40 albums and 56 top 40 singles, 10 of which reached the number one spot on the Billboard country charts.

“Tucker is also the recipient of numerous awards, including two Country Music Awards, two Academy of Country Music Awards and three Country Music Television Awards,” a release from the Walton Arts Center said.

Tucker won two Grammy awards in 2020; one for best country album and one for best country song.

Tickets are $35 to $69 plus applicable fees and go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 28.

Tickets can be purchased at waltonartscenter.org, by visiting the Walton Arts Center Box Office weekdays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. or by calling 479-443-5600.