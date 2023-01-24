NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Dave Matthews Band announced 2023 summer tour dates and the group will make a return to the Walmart AMP.

According to a media release, the show is on Tuesday, May 23 as part of the Cox Concert Series. Gates will open at 6 p.m. with music starting at 7:30 p.m. Coinciding with the tour, the band will release its tenth studio album on May 19.

An online ticket presale for members of the DMB Warehouse Fan Association is underway now at Warehouse.DaveMatthewsBand.com. Citi is the official card of the Dave Matthews Band 2023 tour, and Citi card members will have access to presale tickets beginning on Tuesday, February 14, at 10 a.m. until Thursday, February 16, at 10 p.m. through the Citi Entertainment program.

Tickets go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. on Friday, February 17, and prices range from $49.50-$149.50 plus applicable fees. Dave Matthews Band last performed at the Walmart AMP in 2021.

New for the 2023 season is Premier Reserved Parking, which guarantees you a space in the parking lot across from the Walmart AMP main entrance and costs $20. A limited number of Premier Reserved Parking spots will be available for most shows.

Returning this season, Fast Track for early access to the venue and lawn chair rentals can be added on to your order for $10 each. These ticket add-ons will not give the holder access to the venue without a show ticket.

Tickets and add-ons can be purchased at AMPTickets.com, in person at the Walmart AMP Box Office from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. and at the Walton Arts Center Box Office from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on weekdays or by calling 479-443-5600.