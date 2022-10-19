LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock is about to get much more fly with a recurring cast member of MTV’s “Wild’n Out” bringing his road show to town.

Comedian DC Young Fly will be bringing his “So Fly Tour” to Robinson Center Wednesday, Nov. 22, with doors opening at 7 p.m.

DC Young Fly will be bringing some of his funniest comedian friends for a night of comedy and improvisation.

He’s also been a heavy hitter on the acting front on BET’s “The New Edition Story”, “Almost Christmas” and most recently in MTV’s “How High 2”.

Tickets are now available at RobinsonCenter.com, Ticketmaster.com or by calling 501-244- 8800 or 800-745-3000. Tickets can also be purchased in person at the Robinson Center Box Office.