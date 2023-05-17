LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – It’s time to have the time of your life, as Dirty Dancing in Concert will be hitting the stage in Little Rock in the fall.

Dirty Dancing in Concert will be heading to the Robinson Center on Nov. 29 at 7:30 p.m.

In honor of the movie’s 35th anniversary, the show is touring across the U.S. and Canada.

“Dirty Dancing,” now considered a classic, stars Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey playing Baby Houseman and Johnny Castle, respectively.

Organizers said the experience will have a full-size cinema screening of the 80s classic, along with a band and singers live on stage. After the movie, there’s an encore party where attendees can sing and dance with the band to the “Dirty Dancing” soundtrack.

Tickets are available at Ticketmaster.com. More information is available at DirtyDancinginConcert.com.