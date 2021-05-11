Disney on Ice brings Mickey’s Search Party to Simmons Bank Arena June 23-27

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Disney on Ice will return to Simmons Bank Arena June 23 through 27 with its production of Mickey’s Search Party.

In Mickey’s Search Party, the audience searches for Tinker Bell while exploring the worlds of Moana, Coco, Frozen, Toy Story, Aladdin, Beauty and the Beast and The Little Mermaid.

Tickets go on sale Tuesday, May 18. Ticket prices range from $27 to $67 with service charges and are subject to change. There is an eight-ticket limit.

Group discounts are available by contacting the group sales office at 501-975-9131 or email mstonecipher@simmonsbankarena.com .

People 14 years and older are not allowed to wear costumes.

Visit DisneyOnIce.com for COVID-19 information and venue safety standards.