NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Magic hits the ice in the spring when Disney On Ice comes to North Little Rock.

Disney On Ice will present “Find Your Hero” for six shows from Apr. 11 to 14 at Simmons Bank Arena.

Many beloved Disney characters will take part in the performance, including Mickey and Minnie Mouse, Anna, Elsa, Moana and the Little Mermaid

Tickets start at $22. More information on tickets and specific show times can be found online at Ticketmaster.com.

To learn more about upcoming events happening in the central Arkansas area, check out our Events calendar.