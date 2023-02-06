ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Multi-platinum rock band Disturbed announced Monday they will be making a stop at the Walmart AMP as part of their “Take Back Your Life” tour.

Breaking Benjamin and JINJER will join the rock band in their show on July 29 as part of the Cox Concert Series. Gates will open at 5 p.m. with music starting at 6:30 p.m.

Presale for tickets start on Tuesday, Feb. 7 with tickets going on sale to the public at 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 10. Prices will range from $39.50 to $129.50 plus fees.

New to the 2023 AMP season is Premier Reserved Parking, which guarantees you a space in the parking lot across from the main entrance and costs $20. The AMP says a limited number of Premier Reserved Parking spots will be available for most shows.

Fast Track for early access to the venue will also be available and lawn chair rentals can be added on to your order for $10 each. Ticket add-ons will not give the holder access to the venue without a show ticket.

Tickets and add-ons can be purchased online at AMPTickets.com, in person at the Walmart AMP Box Office from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. and at the Walton Arts Center Box Office from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on weekdays or by calling 479-443-5600.

For more information about policies for the 2023 Walmart AMP season visit AMPTickets.com.

The two-time Grammy-nominated quartet have notched five consecutive No. 1 debuts on the Billboard Top 200, occupying rarified air alongside Metallica—the only other hard rock group to accomplish this feat.