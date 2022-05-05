LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Dolly Parton was in Little Rock Thursday night to celebrate a milestone.

Her Imagination Library program is now active in every county in the state.

Since the mid-1990’s, the program has distributed free books to children monthly, up to the age of five regardless of income.

Parton spoke, and sang, at the Governor’s Mansion. The governor issued a proclamation declaring May 5 as “Imagination Library Day” in Arkansas.

Since 1995, Dolly’s Imagination Library has given out 185 million books. Around 2 million are mailed out each month.