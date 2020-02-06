Douglas’ films included `Spartacus,’ ‘Lust for Life’

NEW YORK (AP) — In the wake of a social media backlash, CBS' Gayle King says she is embarrassed and angry with how the network promoted part of her interview with WNBA star Lisa Leslie that concerned the late Kobe Bryant.

A video clip distributed online and on CBS News' social media accounts, taken from a wide-ranging “CBS This Morning” interview that aired Tuesday, focused on Leslie addressing a sexual assault charge that had been brought against Bryant and dismissed. Bryant was killed in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26.