NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Irish band Dropkick Murphys will be shipping up to North Little Rock for a tour stop at the Simmons Bank Arena this fall.

The band will perform live at the arena Oct. 3 at 7 p.m. The show will also include performances from The Interrupters and opener Jesse Ahern.

There will also be several concerts at the arena throughout the year including performances from The Chicks, 3 Doors Down and Ringo Starr.

Tickets are scheduled to go on sale Friday, May 19 at 10 a.m. Prices will range from $49 to $69.75.

For more information on the event and tickets, visit SimmonsBankArena.com.