LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Country music star Dwight Yoakam is coming to Little Rock early next year to perform live in concert.

Yoakam will be coming to Simmons Bank Arena in Little Rock on Feb 17.

The singer and songwriter has sold more than 25 million albums worldwide and has won multiple Grammy Awards.

Nearly 40 of Yoakam’s singles have charted on Billboard, with 14 peaking in the Top 10.

Country artists Blake Shelton and Kane Brown will be bringing their tours to North Little Rock in the following months.

For more information on the February concert, go to TicketMaster.com.