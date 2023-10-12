LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – An Arkansas restaurant is celebrating 15 years of service with 15 cent deals.

Eat My Catfish, which now has eight locations across the state, announced on Thursday that it is serving customers seven days of specific menu items for 15 cents an order.

Yes, you read that correct. The seafood restaurant’s 15 cent menu items will be served starting Sunday, Oct. 15 until Saturday, Oct. 21.

According to an announcement made by Eat My Catfish owners, the deals are a way to not only celebrate the success of the restaurant that started as a food truck in 2008, but also celebrate with the community.

15 Year Anniversary Daily 15 Cent Celebration Deals:

Sunday, Oct. 15: 12 Hushpuppies

Monday, Oct. 16: Fried Green Tomatoes

Tuesday, Oct. 17: Small Gumbo

Wednesday, Oct. 18: Spooky Dirt ‘n Worms

Thursday, Oct. 19: Boudin Ball Starter

Friday, Oct. 20: Any Fried Pie

Saturday, Oct. 21: Two-piece Catfish Dinner or Eight-piece Shrimp dinner (a 99% off value)

“We are excited to be celebrating 15 years of our business,” Travis Hester, Eat My Catfish founder and president said. “We thought these deals would be a fun way to mark the occasion and give us the opportunity to thank the Arkansas communities that have supported us along this journey.”

To receive the daily deals, customers must be subscribed to the restaurants’ text/email VIP Club. One deal can be redeemed per purchase of at least $1, according to a social media post made by the restaurant.

Visit EatMyCatfish.com to learn more about the Arkansas seafood and catfish establishment.