Elton John positive for COVID-19, postpones Dallas shows; Tour scheduled for Little Rock Saturday

DALLAS – Fans looking forward to Elton John’s long-awaited concert set for North Little Rock this weekend are holding their breath after news that the singer tested positive for COVID-19 and postponed shows in Texas.

A message on the website for the American Airlines Center in Dallas notes that the Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour stops scheduled for Tuesday, January 25, and Wednesday, January 26, have been postponed, with no information on when they will be rescheduled.

The message also notes that the singer is only experiencing mild symptoms and that he is fully vaccinated and boosted. It also states that “Elton and the Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour look forward to returning to the stage shortly.”

According to the tour’s site, the show scheduled for Simmons Bank Arena this Saturday is still set to happen. The North Little Rock stop was originally scheduled for July 3, 2020, but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which shut down nearly all performances coming into the area at that time.

A representative with Simmons Bank Arena tells FOX 16 News that as of 1 p.m. Tuesday, the show is still set to go on.

In an Instagram Story post, Elton John wrote that the tour hoped to have rescheduled dates soon for the Dallas shows and reiterated that he was looking forward to coming to the Natural State.

“Fortunately, I’m fully vaccinated and boosted and my symptoms are mild so I’m fully expecting to be able to make the Arkansas shows this weekend.” Elton John, via Instagram

The tour had stops in New Orleans on January 19 and played two nights in Houston on January 21 and 22. After the show at Simmons Bank Arena, the tour will head to Oklahoma City and Kansas City.