Encore! New ‘Angelina Ballerina’ books in the works

NEW YORK (AP) — The beloved “Angelina Ballerina” picture books series is getting an encore.

Simon & Schuster Children’s Publishing announced Monday that a reissue of the original book, “Angelina Ballerina,” comes out this month, with more reissues and new releases to follow. The series by author Katharine Holabird and illustrator Helen Craig follows the adventures of a mouse from Chipping Cheddar with big dreams about dancing. The first book came out in 1983, followed in the next 30 years by more than 20 others.

In a recent email, Holabird wrote that she often gets requests for more about Angelina. “Children can easily identify with all her daily dramas!” she wrote.

The relaunch is being coordinated with licensers Mattel and Hit Entertainment. “Angelina Ballerina” was previously published by Penguin Random House.

