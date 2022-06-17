LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Looking to celebrate the Juneteenth in the Little Rock metro this weekend? Well, here are events happening all around the area.

Starting Saturday, the Mosaic Templars Cultural Center will be hosting a Juneteenth 5K Walk/Run at 8 a.m. The event will start on South Main Street near the Community Bakery. Following at 10 a.m., there will be a Junteenth In Da Rock Street Festival on West Ninth Street.

In partnership with Juneteenth in Da Rock, R&B artist Leela James will take the stage at The Hall from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tickets prices range from $29.50 to $100.

For ticket information on these events, visit ArkansasHeritage.com.

The Arkansas Martin Luther King, Jr. Commission will also be celebrating the national holiday Saturday with the commemorative program, “Juneteenth the Experience: A Moment in History.” This will take place on the Arkansas State Capitol steps from 10 to 11 a.m. The keynote speaker will be Power 92 broadcaster Broadway Joe Booker.

To register for this event, visit Eventbrite.com.

The celebrations will continue into Sunday with the Stone Soul Picnic at the North Little Rock Riverfront Park. The picnic will go from 4 to 10 p.m. According to a promotional post, the event will be hosted by broadcaster Broadway Joe Booker. Tickets prices start at $35.

To purchase tickets for this event, visit Eventbrite.com.

Students on the UA Little Rock campus can gather Monday to celebrate the university’s celebration of Juneteenth. School officials said that the Taste of Juneteenth, a Black-owned food truck festival, will be on campus from noon to 2 p.m.

President Joe Biden signed a law in June 2021 making Juneteenth, or June 19, a federal holiday commemorating the end of slavery.

The events listed are some of the many events happening to celebrate the first year of the official holiday.