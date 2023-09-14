LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Football rivalries run deep, and a liquor company is bringing the heat to game day comebacks.

Fireball has created a new line of drinkable sympathy cards for Razorback football fans looking to troll the competition.

A release from the spicy liquor company noted that Fireball Footbawl Cards are designed to “pour some cinnamon spice into any wound.”

The cards feature four “searing” creations with quotes:

  • “Your team is terrible. But this isn’t. Cheers.”
  • “Burning question: is it hard for your team to be this bad?”
  • “One word to describe your weekend? OUCH.”
  • “Heard you’re on a bit of a cold streak.”
  • “My deepest condolences.”
  • “Here’s a burn that actually feels good.”
  • “Here’s a little fire to warm you up.”
  • “Feel the heat.”

The cards are $1.99 each, the price of a single shooter, and will be available for purchase throughout the season on Fireball website.  