LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Football rivalries run deep, and a liquor company is bringing the heat to game day comebacks.

Fireball has created a new line of drinkable sympathy cards for Razorback football fans looking to troll the competition.

A release from the spicy liquor company noted that Fireball Footbawl Cards are designed to “pour some cinnamon spice into any wound.”

The cards feature four “searing” creations with quotes:

“Your team is terrible. But this isn’t. Cheers.”

“Burning question: is it hard for your team to be this bad?”

“One word to describe your weekend? OUCH.”

“Heard you’re on a bit of a cold streak.”

“My deepest condolences.”

“Here’s a burn that actually feels good.”

“Here’s a little fire to warm you up.”

“Feel the heat.”

The cards are $1.99 each, the price of a single shooter, and will be available for purchase throughout the season on Fireball website.