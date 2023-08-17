LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock’s SoMa neighborhood will be getting a makeover in October with the inaugural Fiesta en SoMa.

The event, which happens October 6 from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. aims to showcase the richness and diversity of Latin American cultures through a captivating fusion of art, music, dance, and gastronomy.

Fiesta en SoMa aims to celebrate the distinct heritage of various Latino countries with dedicated zones for each country, allowing visitors to delve into the unique traditions, customs, and flavors of nations like Mexico, Honduras, El Salvador, Guatemala and more.

“We are excited to bring Fiesta en SoMa to life and provide a platform for sharing the beauty of Latino cultures with the Little Rock community,” Luis Vasquez, the event’s co-chair and owner of El Sur Street Food said. “Our mission is to foster cultural appreciation and promote inclusivity while offering a joyful and educational experience for attendees of all ages.”

Some of the event highlights of the weekend include performances including traditional dances, live music and art. There will also be authentic Latino cuisine from various regions, as well as family-friendly activities to learn about the customs of different countries.

For more information about Fiesta en SoMa and how you can get involved, please visit SoMaLittleRock.com.