ARKANSAS – A film production company is shutting down plans to shoot in Arkansas as a response to the Supreme Court’s ruling on Roe vs. Wade and Arkansas’ trigger law.

According to film industry website Deadline, Actor Michael Shannon is making his directorial debut with an adaptation of the stage play ‘Eric LaRue’ by Brett Neveu.

The play was created in response to the 1999 Colorado mass shooting at Columbine High School.

Filmmakers withdrew plans to shoot in Arkansas because of the State’s ACT 180 of 2019, which bans nearly all abortions including cases of rape and incest.

The film will now shoot in and around Wilmington, North Carolina.