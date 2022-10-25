LITTLE ROCK, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — The Arkansas Cinema Society has announced its annual Filmland event will be from November 2, 2022 to November 6, 2022 at the CALS Ron Robinson Theater in downtown Little Rock, Arkansas. They announced that there will be a preview night of unreleased movies on November 2.

These movies include Searchlight’s Empire of Light from Academy Award winner Sam Mendes, the 2022 Sundance Film Festival U.S. Grand Jury Award winner, Nanny, and A24’s upcoming release The Inspection.

Fimland is an event where Arkansas filmmakers can showcase their talent and hear from and connect with filmmakers on the international fall festival circuit. Filmmaking workshops and seminars are also returning this year at Filmland and will be led by Neil LaBute, Mark Irwin ASC/CSC, Jennifer Washington, Kristian R. Hill, David Arquette, Gia Crovatin, Spade Robinson, local filmmakers, and industry professionals.

$75,000 in New Filmmaker Program grants will be awarded for the Audience Award winners of the feature film category of the Filmland: Arkansas Digital Experience and the short film category for the in-person program of Filmland: Arkansas. ACS said the grants can be used for Panavision camera packages for a future film project.

Tickets for each film being shown range from $5-$35. More information can be found at ArkansasFilmSociety.org.