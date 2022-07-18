LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A movie filmed in Arkansas is proving that while nice guys may finish last, great local filmmakers are ready for prime time in the Natural State.

Director Sejames Humphrey and comedian/actor Nate Williams stopped by FOX 16 News at 9 to discuss his new film NGFL: Nice Guys Finish Last which was filmed at several locations in Little Rock.

Humphrey also wrote and stars in the comedy about a successful financial officer who is preparing to propose until he is forced to shift gears toward other romantic pursuits.

The film is now available on Amazon Prime and soon to be streaming on Tubi.