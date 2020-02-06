Final preparations underway for The Oscars

(Fox News)- The Oscars are just around the corner.

This year, high fashion, unconventional jewelry and plant-based foods are taking a front-row seat.

Hollywood is gearing up for its biggest night.

On Wednesday, the world-famous red carpet was rolled out in Los Angeles, kicking off the final preparations for the 2020 Oscars.

As the stars polish off their looks, celebrity stylists are weighing in on this year’s biggest trends.

For fashion, it’s a return to the extravagant.

“There were years where it was minimal,” says stylist Katie Heim. “And, you know, people were wearing tuxedos, suits and blacks and that’s always a classic. But I think we’re really coming into extravagance.”

Jewelry is no exception. Celebrities have been stepping outside their comfort zones all award season long, donning choker necklaces, crawler earrings and stacking rings to the max.

“When you add a beautiful piece of jewelry, whether it’s a full set or a statement necklace, it really elevates the look and it adds dimension,” says celebrity stylist Tara Swennen.

There are also big changes in store for the after-party.

This year, master chef Wolfgang Puck is putting sustainability on the menu, serving up a 70 percent plant-based feast. Tomato mozzarella, cucumber rolls and beet macaroons are just a few of the dishes stars will be munching on.

While the menu features mostly vegetables, Puck says guests can still ask for meat to be added.

“Everything in moderation for me is the most important, you know?” Puck asks. “If you don’t want to be a vegan, it’s your choice. If you don’t want to go to church, it’s your choice, so I think we certainly have to look a little bit about the environment.”

The 92nd annual Academy Awards will take place at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Sunday night.