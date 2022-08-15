NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Hard rockers Five Finger Death Punch and country star Brantley Gilbert have announced that they’ll be bringing their 2022 tour to the Simmons Bank Arena.

The tour will be making its way to North Little Rock on Saturday, November 26 and support comes from Cory Marks.

While the pairing of hard rock and country might seem unusual, the two also teamed up for a cover of Kenny Wayne Shepherd’s “Blue On Black” in 2019.

Five Finger Death Punch’s November stop in the Natural State comes a month after their performance at the Walmart AMP in Rogers with heavy metal icons Megadeth.

Tickets for the show go on sale to the general public on Friday, August 19 at 10 a.m., with artist-specific fan club presales beginning on Tuesday, August 16.

For tickets or more information, visit Ticketmaster or SimmonsBankArena.com.