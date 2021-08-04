Flaunt it, Mel! Brooks memoir ‘All About Me’ out this fall

FILE – In this May 17, 2017 file photo, Mel Brooks attends the LA Premiere of “If You’re Not In The Obit, Eat Breakfast” in Beverly Hills, Calif. Brooks has a memoir coming in November. It’s called “All About Me! My Remarkable Life in Show Business.” (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — At 95, Mel Brooks is more than ready to flaunt his many achievements.

Ballantine Books announced Wednesday that Brooks’ memoir “All About Me! My Remarkable Life in Show Business” will come out Nov. 30. Brooks is expected to share all the highlights — and a few setbacks — in a career that includes such classics as the films “Young Frankenstein” and “Blazing Saddles” and the film and Broadway play “The Producers.”

“It was joyous and at times bittersweet writing this book and reliving the peaks and valleys of my incredible journey from Brooklyn to Hollywood to Broadway,” Brooks said in a statement. “I hope fans of comedy will get a kick out of the stories behind my work, and really enjoy taking this remarkable ride with me.”