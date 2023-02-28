ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Walmart AMP announced Tuesday the Foo Fighters will be performing at the Rogers venue as part of their new tour, the first since the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins.

The June 16 show is one of three new headline shows the band will play, including gigs in New Hampshire and Alabama. Gates will open at 6 p.m. with music starting at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 3. Ticket prices will range from $46-139.50 plus fees.

Foofighters.com and Citi pre-sales begin today, Feb. 28, at 11 a.m. For further information, visit the band’s website. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets starting at 11 a.m. today until 10 p.m. on Thursday, March 2, through the Citi Entertainment Program.

For complete presale details visit CitiEntertainment.com.

New to the 2023 AMP season is Premier Reserved Parking, which guarantees you a space in the parking lot across from the main entrance and costs $20. The AMP says a limited number of Premier Reserved Parking spots will be available for most shows.

Tickets and add-ons can be purchased online at AMPTickets.com, in person at the Walmart AMP Box Office from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m., and at the Walton Arts Center Box Office from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on weekdays or by calling 479-443-5600.

For more information about policies for the 2023 Walmart AMP season visit AMPTickets.com.